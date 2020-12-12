Stolen service dog located in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A happy update on a sad story from earlier this week.

Local 10 reported on a service dog that was stolen on Friday, and on Saturday that loving pup was located.

Owner Luisa Escudero told Local 10 that was with her 9-year-old bullmastiff mix Odin on Friday when she stopped at a Chevron gas station on Davie Blvd. and Southwest 31 Ave.

“I go in, I come out, and the truck was gone,” Escudero said Friday, adding that Odin “must be so stressed and confused.”

After reviewing surveillance footage, it was determined that a man wearing jeans and a sweater stole Escudero’s blue 2013 Ford F-150, with Odin inside.

The dog was recovered after a friend noticed Escudero’s truck in an apartment complex located at 2309 Northwest 8 Ct. in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Escudero, they approached her truck it and found that the door was open and the dog was still inside.

They grabbed the dog and went to a nearby gas station to call police, and then took officers to where the truck was found.

It is not known if any arrests have been made or if police are searching for any suspects.

