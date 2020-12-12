Have you seen Odin? Thief steals beloved service dog in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Luisa Escudero is asking the community for help finding her service dog Odin, a 9-year-old bullmastiff mix. Thieves took him on Friday afternoon in Broward County.

Escudero said Odin was in her blue 2013 Ford F-150 STX when she stopped at the Chevron gas station on Davie Boulevard and Southwest 31st Avenue.

“I go in I come out and the truck was gone,” Escudero said, adding her beloved Odin “must be so stressed and confused.”

Surveillance video shows a man who was wearing a sweater and jeans stole her Ford F-150 with Florida tag PXAU35. She is asking the thief to drop her dog off at an animal shelter or a fire station.

Odin is microchipped and works with disabled adults and children at the United Community Options of South Florida.

“He does listen to Odeen, or Odin or fat boy and I just need you guys to help me,” Escudero said. “Please help me! Please, to reunite him with me, my family, and my students”