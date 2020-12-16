Coast Guard offloads about $411.3M of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crewmembers of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter James offloaded about 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 8,800 pounds of marijuana — valued at more than $411.3 million — on Wednesday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Capt. Todd Vance, the commanding officer of the cutter James crew, the cargo is part of a cohesive international team working for about two months in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. The foreign allies involved are the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands.

”We know that each interdiction saves lives and helps to protect others from violence, extortion and instability,” Vance said, adding that 50 accused smugglers.

The U.S. Coast Guard turned over the accused smugglers, cocaine, and marijuana to federal authorities in Broward County. Vance said maritime narcotraffickers are still using customized go-fast boats, also known as go-fast vessels, or GFV.

The list of those in attendance at the port also included U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz, Netherlands’ Col. Jarst de Jong, France’s Capt. Cédric Chetaille and Jean-Sébastien Conty, and the United Kingdom’s Commodore P.D. Nash.