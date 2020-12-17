1 dead in overnight triple shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and another man and woman injured after a triple shooting that took place around 2 a.m. Thursday in Southwest Miami-Dade, police say.

A group of people was standing outside a house in the area of SW 247th Terrace and SW 113th Court when gunfire rang out, said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

It’s unclear whether someone in the group started shooting or if the shots came from outside the group.

After a 911 call, police arrived to find the woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

An off-duty corrections officer was grazed in the hand and treated at the scene, authorities say.

Homestead Hospital called police to report that a man showed up suffering from a gunshot wound. He had surgery but died.

After the shooting happened, people in the area fled the scene, including a woman who was driving so fast that she didn’t see a parked vehicle. Police say her car hit the parked vehicle and flipped over.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

No arrests have been made, and police are looking for witnesses and surveillance video

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.