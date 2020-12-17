BSO releases surveillance video of 3 men wanted in connection with fatal flea market shooting

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday that shows three men who detectives are searching for in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend at the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Detectives have not yet been able to identify the suspects, but are hoping somebody recognizes them from the video.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 12:50 p.m. Sunday at the flea market at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Deputies said they found a man, who was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, whose identity has not been publicly released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s just a very sad situation. You are right here in front of the flea market,” said Nikki Stokes, a family friend. “People dying out here — that’s ridiculous. Someone else could have gotten killed today because of this foolishness. We need to stop the violence.”

Detectives said they learned that a group of men were involved in an altercation at the flea market, which led to the shooting.

Authorities said the suspects were described as white, possibly Hispanic men, who were dressed in dark clothing.

They fled the scene in a black Escalade-type vehicle, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the identities of the three men is asked to call Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.