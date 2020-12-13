Altercation leads to deadly shooting outside Oakland Park Flea Market

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside a Broward County flea market.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call at approximately 12:51 p.m.

Upon arriving at the Oakland Park Flea Market, deputies found that one person had been shot and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to BSO, several men were involved in an altercation, which ultimately led to the shooting.

“Suspects are described as White Latin males,” said Sgt. Donald Prichard with Broward Sheriff’s Office. “It is believed they fled in a black Escalade-type vehicle in a southbound direction.”

Authorities did not release any information on the victim other than that he was a man in his mid-20s.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation and shooting are being investigated.