Miami-Dade police employee sold fake identity theft reports to credit repair business, prosecutors say

MIAMI – FBI agents found a credit repair business hired a Miami-Dade Police Department employee to provide fake identity theft reports to fraudulently improve customers’ credit scores, according to federal prosecutors.

Records show Marquies McGirt earned $55,287 as a public service aide for the police department in 2018. His side gig was creating offense-incident reports that alleged the criminal use of personal identification, prosecutors said.

McGirt, 32, pled guilty on Thursday to conspiring to commit mail fraud. FBI Miami agents found the credit repair business used the U.S. Postal Service to mail copies of McGirt’s false reports to Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax.

The charge stems from 24 false reports that resulted in cash payments, discounts for family and friends, and lifetime free credit monitoring, according to prosecutors. McGirt’s sentencing hearing is at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 before U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro.