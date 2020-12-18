Wynwood Walls reopens Friday with ticketed entry — and there will be a cost in 2021

Wynwood Walls will be opening its doors to the public for the first time since mid-March on Dec. 18, 2020, but there are changes in store to how you get in.

The Miami street art destination is set to open at 11 a.m., and visitors will now have to get a ticket for entry.

Tickets are free for the first month, courtesy of the Wynwood Business Improvement District, but there will be a cost to enter starting next year.

Tickets must be booked before your visit at thewynwoodwalls.com.

Friday’s reopening will be preceded by a short ceremony at 10:45 a.m. involving CEO of Wynwood Walls Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Chairman of the Wynwood Business Improvement District Albert Garcia, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.