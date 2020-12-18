58ºF

Wynwood Walls reopens Friday with ticketed entry — and there will be a cost in 2021

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Wynwood Walls will be opening its doors to the public for the first time since mid-March on Dec. 18, 2020, but there are changes in store to how you get in.
MIAMI – Closed by the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, the Wynwood Walls are finally reopening Friday.

The Miami street art destination is set to open at 11 a.m., and visitors will now have to get a ticket for entry.

Tickets are free for the first month, courtesy of the Wynwood Business Improvement District, but there will be a cost to enter starting next year.

Tickets must be booked before your visit at thewynwoodwalls.com.

Friday’s reopening will be preceded by a short ceremony at 10:45 a.m. involving CEO of Wynwood Walls Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Chairman of the Wynwood Business Improvement District Albert Garcia, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

