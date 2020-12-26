3 hospitalized, including 11-year-old, in crash involving 3-wheeled vehicles

Three people were hospitalized Christmas morning after two three-wheeled vehicles collided in Opa Locka, officials said.

The situation started Friday when a man who goes by the nickname “Pooh,” along with a friend, started giving rides to children through the neighborhood streets.

Pooh, who is in his 30s, his family said, was behind the wheel of a Vanderhall Venice roadster with his 11-year-old cousin next to him.

In a Polaris Slingshot, a little girl sat next to Pooh’s friend.

The four of them snapped a photo together before taking off. But as they came down the street just moments later, a neighbor backed out of a driveway and into the road.

When they tried to avoid hitting the car, the three-wheeled vehicles crashed, sending three of the occupants flying.

Neighbors said they could hear it happen.

“Our auntie was cooking and we heard a loud kaboom, like an hour ago,” Chloe Johnston said.

The 11-year-old, whose mother identified him as Jeremy Jenkins Jr., was airlifted to Jackson Memorial. He suffered facial fractures and dozens of stitches, but is listed as stable, and expected to make a full recovery, according to family.

Pooh and his friend were rushed to Jackson Memorial, as well.

The little girl wasn’t hurt, and walked away without a scratch.