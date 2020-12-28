1 person dead, 6 others injured in Miami-Dade crash

One person is dead and six others are hospitalized after a crash in southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. on Quail Roost Drive.

Witnesses say a white Mercedes SUV was driving the wrong way down the street, possibly for several blocks, before colliding head-on with other vehicles just west of the turnpike.

The SUV ended up on its side.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was pronounced dead on the scene, while six had to be transported to several area hospitals to treat injuries.

In total, troopers say six cars were involved.

Julissa Mendoza and her family live nearby and were inside when it all happened.

“We heard a loud bang,” Mendoza said. “We were worried, like, ‘What was the sound?’ So we went outside to check and we saw cars outside that had crashed, one into the tree.”

At this point, it’s unclear why the driver in the SUV was driving the wrong way.

The conditions of the driver and other victims are unclear as of now.