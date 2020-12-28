South Florida residents skeptical that $600 in COVID-19 relief is enough to make a difference

HIALEAH, Fla. – Help is finally on the way for millions of Americans who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But how much help?

The US House of Representatives met Monday to discuss raising the relief check amount passed over the weekend from $600 to $2000.

South Florida resident Danielle Guerrero lost her job as a restaurant server in March amid pandemic revenue losses. She finally began receiving unemployment benefits over the summer.

“I don’t know not one efficiency in Hialeah that is $600 a month, maybe just a room in an old ladies house,” Guerrero said. “My benefits actually expired last week, so we were waiting on this bill to see if we would be able to pay the bills next month and what’s gonna happen.”

The relief bill is expected to boost benefits for people in situations like Danielle’s, but she’s skeptical that it will be enough.

“Hopefully the money will come through, but if not, we’ll have to survive just like we have been,” she said. “But it would be a lot easier to do so with it.”

On Sunday’s episode of This Week in South Florida, county mayors discussed the impact the new bill would have on their communities.

“We have had the highest increase in poverty since the days that they started measuring it, so this is nationwide a real tragedy,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “In any new CARES dollars, we’re going to continue to make sure that everybody is able to pay their bills and not be on the streets.”

