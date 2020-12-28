Investigators focus on wrong-way driver in crash leaving 1 dead, 6 injured

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – Investigators were working on Monday to figure out why a driver was going the wrong way while causing a Sunday afternoon five-vehicle crash that left a 58-year-old man dead in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights area.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Quail Roost Drive.

Camacho said the five-vehicle crash was east of Southwest 113th Avenue, and west of the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike, also known as State Road 82.1

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man dead and six injured who needed to be treated at nearby hospitals.