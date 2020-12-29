City of Miami suspending scooter pilot program to develop new safety requirements and regulations

MIAMI – The City of Miami is making a change to one of its latest and seemingly successful endeavors.

Miami is suspending its motorized scooter program, which began in April 2019.

The suspension goes into effect on Dec. 30.

Viewed as a success to this point, the program has been extended multiple times through City Commission votes.

The suspension was announced in a news release on Monday.

The city said during the suspension, they will be developing new rules and requirements to improve the safety for all riders and residents.

In the meantime, all scooter vendor or operators participating in the pilot program must now cease all operations and, according to the city, “anticipate changes to operating rules before the temporary pilot program suspension is lifted.”