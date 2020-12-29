Miami Jewish Health kicks off COVID-19 vaccine campaign

MIAMI – To cheers and applause, Miami Jewish Health started the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Monday at the state’s largest nursing home near Miami’s Little Haiti.

Richard Campbell was the first of about 220 to 230 who will be receiving the first dose of the Moderna-National Institutes of Health vaccine at the facility, 5200 NE 2nd Ave.

Dr. Shaun Corbett, Miami Jewish Health’s chief medical officer, said the vaccine is not mandatory for employees. He said he expects about 70% of the long-term residents to receive it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is prioritizing access to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Florida residents who are age 65 and up.

