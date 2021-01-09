Man killed in Opa-locka shooting, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed on Friday in Opa-locka near Miami Gardens, police said.

Opa-locka police officers responded about 6:35 p.m. to an area outside of the Triangle Smoke Shop at 14975 NW 22 Ave., near Magnolia Park. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man dead.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the Opa-Locka Police Department requested Miami-Dade’s assistance.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives assumed the lead role in the investigation, Cowart said. They are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.