1 person killed in Homestead car crash, 3 injured, including child

A deadly car crash in Homestead claimed the life of one person and sent three others to area trauma centers, including a 3-year-old.

Miami Dade Police said the single-car accident happened along Southwest 238 Street, just east of the Florida Turnpike on Sunday around 4:58 p.m.

Local 10 cameras captured video of a silver vehicle with front end damage and was flipped onto the driver’s side of the car.

One woman was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by fire rescue. She and another woman were ground transported to a local trauma hospital.

The 3-year-old was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, but the child’s condition was not released.

The 4th person died at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.