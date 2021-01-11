WATCH: Video allegedly shows school guard using excessive force on student

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A school security officer is out of a job after being accused of using excessive force on a student in Pompano Beach

The incident happened Thursday at the Youth Under Construction Youth Center on North Powerline Road.

The security guard can be seen taking a student’s cell phone before the situation escalates and he is pulled from his chair and into another room.

That is where the security guard, now identified as Alie Joseph, 25, appeared to try and handcuff the student before tackling him to the ground.

Delvin King, the school’s principal said Joseph works for a subcontracted security company.

“I didn’t know if it was a physical altercation or if it was some type of threat assessment and they had to detain the student, so I allowed security to attempt to detain the student until I could do a full investigation. That’s when I found out the situation pretty much wasn’t what I thought it was,” King told Local 10 News.

King is now working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Joseph is expected to face charges.