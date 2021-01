HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Officers from the Homestead Police Department are searching for an 11-year-old girl named Kanaiya Smith who has been reported missing.

Sgt. Fernando Morales, who is also a spokesman for the department, said Tuesday that Kanaiya was last seen at her foster parents’ home.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.