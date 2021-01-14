Holiday Park COVID-19 vaccine site welcomes seniors without appointments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is so high that at about 2 a.m. on Thursday there were already drivers lined up at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale.

For now, Holiday Park is inoculating people who are age 65 or older on a first-come-first-serve basis, so this has forced them to close and re-open during the day to avoid crowding.

“We don’t want to create a traffic hazard on US-1, so we close it when we get full, and then when it opens back up we’ll let more people in,” said Chris Lagerbloom, the Fort Lauderdale city manager.

Eventually, public health officials plan to turn the Holiday Park site into appointment-only. The decision to not require appointments follows Broward residents’ inability to make appointments online.

The Holiday Park site opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. But on Thursday, there were so many people, they were forced to close temporarily at 1 p.m.

Dave Altneu made the cut.

“Right now, we are in good shape as soon as we get that,” Altneu said. He will still have to receive a second shot of the vaccine to have 95% protection.

Drivers with tags from other states also lined up at the Fort Lauderdale site because Gov. Ron DeSantis is not requiring proof of residence to receive the vaccine in Florida.

“We really don’t discriminate against who gets the vaccines,” Lagerbloom said.

The average wait-time for those who made the cut was two hours.

Related links