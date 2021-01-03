Where are the Broward County COVID-19 vaccination sites?

DAVIE, Fla. – Broward County senior citizens 65 years old and older who are lucky enough to score an appointment can now get a COVID-19 vaccination at a growing number of locations provided by the Florida Department of Health in Broward, as well as at some hospitals and senior living communities.

Drive through sites open now, by appointment only , include:

>Tradewinds Park, 3600 West Sample Road, Coconut Creek

>Vista View Park, Southwest 142nd Avenue, Davie

>Markham Park, 160001 West State Road 84, Sunrise

>Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr, Fort Lauderdale

>Central Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill

In addition, a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution center is scheduled to open on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Coral Springs. It is intended to help serve thousands of people on a Florida Department of Health waiting list , so access to new appointments will be limited until the state is able to deal with the backlog. Coral Spring Mall is not a drive-thru operation.

People are being cautioned to not show up at any of the sites unless they have an appointment. Those without an appointment have been turned away.

It has been a struggle for seniors to secure a spot despite tens of thousands more vaccines arriving in South Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County’s website to make an appointment has been experiencing issues since it opened.

The health department issued the following statement about making an appointment:

When the website is fixed, if you find that appointments are not available, please check back often as we are increasing the number of vaccination sites for seniors in Broward County in the coming weeks.

If you have previously registered, you should have received an email confirmation, please check your spam or junk email folders. For all future appointments, a confirmation email will be sent within 48 hours of the registration.

Individuals who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will automatically be given an appointment for the second dose 21 days later.

Vaccinations will be available at no cost, but you must have an appointment to show up at any of the newly opened drive-thru sites.

Other testing locations in Broward County

Broward Health:

Broward Health announced it will begin vaccinating about 500 eligible patients a day at Inter Miami CF Stadium (1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale) starting on Jan. 12.

You must pre-register at BrowardHealth.org. No walk-ups will be accepted. Vaccines at the stadium will be available Monday through Friday.

Separately, Broward Health has already been offering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers and to seniors 65 and older, however they quickly reached capacity for vaccinations through February and are not currently taking any more appointments.

The health system hopes to resume scheduling new appointments in the coming weeks.

For more information about pre-screening and to register and make an appointment once available, call Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500.

Memorial Healthcare:

There are two options to register for appointments: visit https://mychart.mhs.net. Programmed in your chart is a section titled “appointments” to make an appointment. Choose a date, time and location that is convenient for you.

Those who are meet the criteria to make an appointment may also call the health system’s Centralized Scheduling by dialing 954-276-4340 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center is closed on weekends. Be advised that callers may experience longer than normal wait times.

Cleveland Clinic:

The Cleveland Clinic Florida region is also scheduling appointments for seniors 65 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other individuals who also qualify to receive the vaccine at Cleveland Clinic include:

Cleveland Clinic patients with certain high-risk medical conditions at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This includes patients with obesity, cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, immunocompromised state, heart conditions, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and Type 2 diabetes

Hospitalized patients who meet criteria and are being discharged from the hospital

Community health care providers and first responders.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. To make an appointment at Cleveland Clinic locations in Broward, Palm Beach and Indian River counties, call 954-659-5950.

Senior communities:

The following senior condominium communities are offering the vaccine to their residents only.

Century Village in Deerfield Beach

Kings Point in Tamarac

Wynmoor Village in Coconut Creek

(Below is the fact sheet recipients are given before receiving the Pfizer vaccination)