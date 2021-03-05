Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

Ivonne Burgess, 81, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination site at Miami-Dade College, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami.

More Floridians are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines as additional doses come in and the demand for shots among senior citizens lessens.

Here is a rundown of which people in the state are eligible for vaccines:

Residents 65 and older

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities

Frontline healthcare workers who have direct patient contact

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 and older

Firefighters 50 and over

Pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school employees — If you are in this category and 50 years of age or older, you can go to any state-supported vaccine site. If you are 49 or younger, you can get vaccinated at retail pharmacies and at the FEMA-supported sites in Miami-Dade County. College professors are not yet eligible as of March 5.

Ad

Residents under 65 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 by a doctor — Note that not all sites will be taking these patients. You must have this specific form signed by a doctor to be eligible at many state operations that are offering shots to vulnerable patients. That includes the FEMA-supported sites in Miami-Dade. Gov. Ron DeSantis said doctors’ offices will begin getting Johnson & Johnson doses that they can also administer to their patients in need. Check with your doctor and also verify if the site where you are looking to get vaccinated takes vulnerable patients under 65.

Ad

Where to get vaccinated?

For information on vaccine locations in Miami-Dade, click here.

For information on vaccine locations in Broward, click here.

For the latest COVID-19 news and updates, click here.