Here’s the form to prove COVID-19 vulnerability to get a shot in Florida

The Florida Department of Health has published a form that, beginning now, will be used across the state for physicians to certify that patients are “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 and therefore eligible to receive a vaccine in Florida.

Hospitals, doctors offices and pharmacies are now allowed to vaccinate those extremely vulnerable state residents — regardless of age — after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order last week.

Otherwise, a Floridian must be 65 or older; a frontline healthcare worker who treats patients; a resident or staff at a long-term care facility; or a law enforcement, firefighter or K-12 school employee ages 50 and older.

You can access the form to prove “extreme vulnerability” below or by clicking here.