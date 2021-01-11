Before you go: Download and fill out COVID-19 vaccine consent forms

A consent form is filled out for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool / Getty Images)

After you get an appointment and before you arrive at one of the state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Florida Department of Health advises that you print and complete the Screening and Consent Form before your appointment, if possible.

The state is working through its allocation of vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — both of which received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December.

When making the appointment, it should tell you what vaccine you will be receiving, either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, then download the form for that particular vaccine.

Individuals must complete a vaccine screening and consent form to confirm eligibility.

If you are being inoculated by CVS, we’ve included that form below.

(Check back as we will continue to add more of these forms from hospitals in South Florida that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine.)

