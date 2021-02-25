COVID-19 vaccines coming to Publix in Miami-Dade and Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Publix pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will at long last begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

Publix says vaccines will be available beginning Monday at all 730 of their pharmacies in Florida, including 136 in Broward and Miami-Dade.

Appointments are necessary, and residents 65 or older can begin applying for them Friday at 7 a.m. at publix.com/covidvaccine.

“The online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning,” the chain said. “Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.”

Some Publix locations in Monroe County and Palm Beach County had already been offering shots, but Miami-Dade and Broward had been left out of the initial rollout.

Vaccinations are provided at no cost, but customers with health insurance must to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

“We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement.

A number of other pharmacies in the state are also offering vaccinations as the supply of shots increases.