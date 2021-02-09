COVID-19 vaccines coming to Walmart, Publix and Winn-Dixie stores in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida is expanding its vaccination program through retail pharmacies, with shots headed to Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie stores, plus more Publix locations.

Appointments are required at each location and can be made on the pharmacy’s website. Patients must meet the state’s eligibility requirements and be 65 or older or frontline healthcare workers.

Below are details about the pharmacies getting shots in South Florida. (The information is subject to change and availability. Check the websites listed for the latest details.)

Walmart and Sam’s Club

The following Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in South Florida will be administering vaccines:

Walmart #1845 4700 S FLAMINGO RD, COOPER CITY

Walmart #4563 401 E SHERIDAN ST, DANIA BEACH

Walmart #2987 4301 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Walmart #4826 8550 STIRLING ROAD, DAVIE

Walmart #2946 2500 W. BROWARD BOULEVARD, FORT LAUDERDALE

Walmart #2814 9300 NW 77TH AVE, HIALEAH

Walmart #3163 301 S STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD

Ad

Walmart #3397 17650 NW 2ND AVE, MIAMI GARDENS

Walmart #1511 1800 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE, MIRAMAR

Walmart #5932 12800 PINES BLVD, PEMBROKE PINES

Walmart #2962 2300 W ATLANTIC BLVD, POMPANO BEACH

Sam’s Club #6341 13550 W SUNRISE BLVD, SUNRISE

For more information: http://www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and http://www.samsclub.com/covid

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie has a page updating with which of its stores have vaccines. That can be seen by clicking here.

Locations listed on Tuesday included one in Key West (2778 N Roosevelt Blvd) and another in Tavernier (92100 Overseas Highway).

Miami-Dade and Monroe are among the counties on the state’s list for distribution at Winn-Dixies. Broward is not.

Ad

For more information: https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Publix

Miami-Dade and Broward are still not among the counties receiving vaccines at Publix supermarkets. Monroe County and Palm Beach County are.

For more information: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida