Florida launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment website

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In the latest attempt to organize the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the state of Florida announced Friday a new website where eligible residents can pre-register for appointments and then be notified when they become available.

The website is at: https://myvaccine.fl.gov/

The health department says Florida residents 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers can enter their information on that website and will be contacted when doses are available at state-run vaccination sites in their area. (For example, Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park in South Florida.)

Residents “will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment,” the state says.

The health department notes, however, that vaccine supply remains limited and appointments “may not be available for several weeks in some counties.”

People without internet access can call a county-specific number instead to preregister.

Those numbers are:

Miami-Dade: 888-499-0840 (TTY: 888-256-8918)

Broward: 866-201-6313 (TTY: 844-252-2003)

Monroe: 866-201-7069 (TTY: 833-990-2908)

Palm Beach: 866-201-6754 (TTY: 833-476-1532)

Phone numbers for all of the counties in the state can be found by clicking here.

The state vaccination program is not your only option to secure an appointment. Counties and hospitals are also distributing shots.

For more information about other options to secure appointments in Miami-Dade County, click here.

For more information about other options to secure appointments in Broward County, click here.

Proof of residency must be brought to any vaccine appointment across the state under a new public health advisory signed by State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees last week.

And people who do not meet the current eligibility requirements for shots will not be allowed to preregister online or by phone.

