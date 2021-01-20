Worried about second vaccine appointment? Here’s what you need to know.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – People who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Hard Rock Stadium site come away with paperwork telling them when they need to come back for their second shot — but many are confused, wondering if this paper serves as their appointment or if they need to go through the ordeal of trying to set up another one.

The state clarified Tuesday that anyone who gets a vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium “will receive a call or email directly from the state approximately two weeks after they receive their first allocation to schedule a time to receive their booster shot.”

Similarly, Miami-Dade County has said that it too will reach out to those who have gotten the vaccine through their distribution sites to set up second appointments.

That means you won’t need to get lucky and score that second appointment through an online system as you did for the initial shot.

Broward County was also handing out cards with follow-up dates for their second dose, saying that’s when people should plan to come back. This story will be updated as more details become available.

If you were vaccinated by a hospital or senior community, it is best to check with whoever runs that operation for information about your second shot.

While vaccine supply has been an issue, local leaders have repeatedly stressed that those second “booster” shots will be available for people who have received the first.

Data from the state indicates that more than 1 million people in Florida have been vaccinated, with over 100,000 getting both doses already.

Another state-run vaccination location opens Wednesday at Marlins Park. Appointments are necessary and just like at Hard Rock Stadium, you can call 1-888-499-0840 to try to get one. (A hearing-impaired number is available at 1-888-256-8918.)

In other vaccine news, Baptist Health announced Tuesday that “due to COVID-19 vaccine supply constraints, we must suspend all first-dose vaccinations for the community. Any appointments booked for January 20 and all later dates are now canceled, and we are not taking any new appointments.”

Baptist’s second-dose appointments will not be affected, the hospital system said.

