Broward COVID-19 vaccine appointments now made through new phone number

Less than smooth sailing as 2 COVID-19 vaccination locations open in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After struggling with an online system, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County is now having people eligible for COVID-19 shots sign up over the phone through the state’s appointment scheduling system.

Seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers can call 866-201-6313 to request an appointment, effective immediately, officials announced Thursday morning.

For those requiring TTY access, the number is 833-476-1526.

“When people call the appointment number, they will be asked through an automated system to enter information using their telephone keypad. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all current appointments are filled,” the health department said in a news release.

“People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at DOH-Broward sites through this new appointment system will be asked to schedule their second dose through this new system.”

Those who got the first dose at a DOH-Broward site without making an appointment through the new system don’t need to make an appointment for their second dose, officials say.

“They should return to the same site on the date written on their vaccination card at the same time as they arrived for their first dose,” the health department said. “Other than these individuals receiving their second dose, no one will be served without an appointment.”

The previous website appointment system suffered ongoing issues with the registration portal going down, and many seniors expressed that they would be more comfortable signing up by phone.

The DOH-Broward vaccination sites, which are all appointment-only, are located at:

>Tradewinds Park, 3600 West Sample Road, Coconut Creek

>Vista View Park, Southwest 142nd Avenue, Davie

>Markham Park, 160001 West State Road 84, Sunrise

>Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive, Fort Lauderdale

>Central Broward Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill

Overflow appointments are also being done at Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs

Dr. Paula Thaqi, Director of DOH-Broward, said that of the 100,090 vaccine doses already provided in the county, 53,295 of the shots have been done at the DOH-Broward sites.

Hospitals, senior communities and other entities are also providing shots to eligible patients through separate systems.

For information, visit http://broward.floridahealth.gov