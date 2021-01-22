If you got vaccinated at Holiday Park, here’s new second shot info

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The health department in Broward County sent a new message Friday for people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park prior to Jan. 22.

Those people “should go to Snyder Park to receive their second dose on the date written on their appointment card at the time they arrived for their first dose,” health officials say.

You don’t need to make a new appointment.

Snyder Park is located at 3299 SW 4th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

The Department of Health in Broward County on Thursday switched to a phone system to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments (the number is 866-201-6313), and people are asked to use that same process for their second shot appointments if they got their first appointment through the phone system.

People who got their first dose at Tradewinds Park, Vista View Park, Markham Park, Central Broward Regional Park or Coral Square Mall without making an appointment through the new phone system don’t need to make an appointment for their second dose, officials say.

“They should return to the same site on the date written on their vaccination card at the same time as they arrived for their first dose,” the health department said. “Other than these individuals receiving their second dose, no one will be served without an appointment.”

But people who got that first dose at Holiday Park prior to Jan. 22 are now being told to get their second shot at Snyder Park on the day listed on their card, at the time when they got their first shot.

