Nicklaus Children’s Hospital offers vaccines for teens, young adults

MIAMI – Floridians ages 16-21 with medical conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 can get vaccines at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital starting next week, the Miami facility announced Friday.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to people of that age who are “currently under the care of physicians or specialists for medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as posing an increased risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19,” Nicklaus said in a news release.

Appointment requests can be submitted at Nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine beginning Monday, March 8.

The hospital says it has already vaccinated 500 eligible patients “through outreach to other area hospitals and health systems, pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists in Florida that resulted in hundreds of referrals for vaccine appointments.”

Ad

The expansion to allow online signups comes after the hospital recently received an additional allotment of the Pfizer doses.

“While most children are only mildly affected by COVID-19, those with complex conditions may be at risk of severe illness if they contract the virus,” Nicklaus Children’s Health System President and CEO Matthew A. Love said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to offer the vaccine to support the care of vulnerable children in Florida.”

Conditions that increase risk, as identified by the CDC, include asthma (moderate to severe), cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes (type 1 or 2), Down syndrome, heart conditions, hypertension, immunocompromised conditions, liver disease, neurologic conditions, obesity, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease or thalassemia.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use by people 16 and older. (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for 18+.)

Ad

Pfizer and Moderna expect to start studies in children 11 and younger later this year, as researchers further examine if the shots are safe for younger patients.

For more information on Nicklaus’ vaccine program, click here.

ALSO SEE: Which adults are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Florida