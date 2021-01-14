WATCH LIVE: Miami commissioners to discuss stiffer controls on scooters

MIAMI – The City of Miami Commission is holding a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, at which time they will discuss amending the city’s code regarding motorized scooters.

An ordinance to amend Chapter 8 of the city’s code would “convert the existing motorized scooter pilot program to a permanent program.”

There would be increased fees for scooter operators and enhanced penalties for violators of the scooter program.

Last month, the city temporarily suspended its scooter program amid numerous concerns and operators are expected to be able to resume operations by this Saturday, Jan. 15.

In a tweet last month, Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell said that he’s been an advocate of the program, but there must be better policies put in place to ensure safety and proper usage.

You’re supposed to be 18 years old to ride, and only one person may ride at a time.

Users can legally scoot around on the street, preferably the bike lanes, and slowly on the sidewalks.

They’re supposed to be parked without creating a safety hazard. Vendors can face fines for violations.

Lyft, one of the biggest in the scooter game, told Local 10′s Layron Livingston that more than 20 workers do regular sweeps in popular areas, like Brickell and Bayside, correcting badly parked scooters.

They only drop six scooters at a time to avoid over concentration.

Lyft’s Miami General Manager told Local 10 “Safety always comes first and we continue to take multiple actions to support riders, our team members, and our city partners.”