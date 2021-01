You won’t be able to watch the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade from the streets of Miami’s Liberty City this year, but don’t worry — we’re bringing it right to you.

Our parade show will air on Local 10 at 1 p.m. Monday. Elements of the 44th annual parade were recorded earlier this month, to avoid large crowds that could spread COVID-19.

Tune in at 1 p.m. Monday to take part in the celebration.