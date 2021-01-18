MLK celebrations different this year, but still honor a legacy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Every year we pause to remember the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the foundation he laid.

We think about how far we as a people have come and talk about what we can do to be better.

That continued Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday throughout South Florida, even if the celebrations were different this year because of COVID-19.

A caravan in Miramar allowed residents to come out in a socially distanced way:

And a bike ride in Miami sent a message of peace and unity:

The famous parade down Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale was replaced with a virtual conversation.

And the annual parade in Liberty City didn’t happen live but Local 10 News and the parade’s organizers were able to share a virtual celebration.

While the marching bands and people lining the streets were kept at a minimum this year, the message remained the same: one of unity, power, hope and perseverance.

In the words of Dr. King, the time is always right to do what’s right.