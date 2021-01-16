Woman arrested after refusing to wear mask and making scene inside West Boca bagel shop

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A woman in Palm Beach County was arrested after causing a scene at a bagel shop.

According to police, she refused to cover her face when asked to put on a mask, which led to shouting between the woman, other customers and employees.

62-year-old Cindy Falco-DiCorrado of Boynton Beach was then taken into custody and led out of the West Boca Einstein Bagels located on Glades Road, police said.

She allegedly shouted at customers and employees about her right to stay mask-free and refused to leave the store, which led to the police being called.

Deputies arrived and arrested her on a trespassing charge.