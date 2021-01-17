Police: Suspect kidnapped and robbed 3 people in Pembroke Pines before taking off with woman against her will

Suspect Jaddier Sanchez (left) and victim Nicole Martinez (right) are being sought by authorities.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed and kidnapped three people before fleeing with one of the victims.

According to police, 37-year-old Jaddier Sanchez kidnapped three people from outside their home in Pembroke Pines at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

He forced them into one of the victims’ vehicles and drove them to various banks to withdraw money from ATMs, police said.

Sanchez knows the victims through their 18-year-old daughter Nicole Martinez, according to authorities.

Police said Sanchez dropped off two of the victims in Belle Glade but left in the stolen vehicle and with Martinez still inside, holding her against her will.

He is considered by authorities to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.