Sunday morning crash in Wilton Manors leaves SUV unrecognizable

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A horrific crash early Sunday morning in Wilton Manors left an SUV unrecognizable on impact, shredding the SUV to pieces.

Only one person, the driver, was in the Ford Expedition and that person’s condition has not been released.

Wilton Manors police believe the driver was speeding southbound on Dixie Highway when approaching the Five Points intersection at Wilton Drive and NE 26th Street.

The crash scene at Wilton Manors Sunday morning. It took two tow trucks to haul away all the debris.

The SUV smashed into a pole, which fell and hit the Wells Fargo bank on the corner.

Structural inspectors will have to survey the building to see if there was any damage that might make it unsafe.

