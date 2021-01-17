This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The nation is preparing for a transfer of power in Washington D.C. and braces for those who oppose it.

That is the backdrop for the second impeachment of Donald Trump, which accuses him of inciting an insurrection.

That impeachment vote in the House of Representatives comes one week after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on President Trump’s behalf.

South Florida’s members of Congress voted along party lines. Democrats Frederica Wilson, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ted Deutch, Alcee Hastings and Lois Frankel voting to impeach.

Voting against impeachment, Republicans Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez.

Congressman Gimenez joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.