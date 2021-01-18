BSO seeks information about hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last week in Oakland Park and left one woman dead.

According to authorities, the incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies and first responders from Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and discovered that the victim, Nancy Vasquez, 59, had been struck by a car while crossing North Andrews Avenue diagonally in the far left inner thru lane.

St. Louis said the driver never stopped to help Vazquez.

Paramedics transported Vazquez to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died later that evening.

A witness who heard the impact but didn’t see the crash told detectives that they saw a black four-door sedan heading north on North Andrews Avenue after the crash.

According to St. Louis, a fog lamp cover and other physical evidence recovered at the scene indicate that the vehicle involved in the collusion was a 2013-2015 black four-door Honda Accord EX.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at 954-321-4843. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.