Donald Trump greets crowds of supporters in West Palm Beach as his presidency comes to an end

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – As the Inauguration of President Joe Biden took place in Washington D.C., now former President Donald Trump was making his way to Palm Beach County.

There were plenty of supporters waiting for him, lining the streets to welcome him back to South Florida.

In his final speech as president, Trump took credit for things like the COVID-19 vaccines and the economy, continuing to exaggerate his achievements in office while speaking from Joint Base Andrews.

“This has been and incredible four years, we’ve accomplished so much together,” Trump said Wednesday. “We also got tax cuts, the largest tax cuts and reform in the history of our country by far. I hope they don’t raise your taxes but if they do, I told you so.”

Then, with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing in the background, he hopped on Air Force One and jetted off to West Palm Beach, where hundreds more supporters were waiting to greet him.

“We just wanted to show him how much we appreciate him,” said Anita Bargas, who traveled from Texas to see Trump.

As his motorcade moved slowly down Southern Boulevard toward Mar-a-Lago shortly before noon, Trump waved to the people who gathered on the sides of the road as they sent him off.

“For the most part, it’s just a somber but at the same time celebratory moment for us to welcome him back home,” said Trump supporter Iam Hedendal.

Trump plans to remain at Mar-a-Lago for at least the immediate future. As for what he plans to do next, that’s still unclear, but supporters believe this will not be the end of his political career.