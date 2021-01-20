Suspects arrested after brutal beatings, home invasion caught on surveillance, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah men are under arrest after police said they ambushed a man and woman in front of their home, beat them, entered their residence and robbed them.

According to the arrest form, Maikel Diaz, 34, and Yacel Ramos, 30, attacked the victims around 3:12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16. Police said the victims had parked in their driveway at their home in the 1100 block of West 23rd St., and began to walk into the house when a man, later identified as Ramos, pressed a gun into the back of the first victim’s head and said in Spanish, “No te muevas,” (”Do not move”), while Diaz allegedly pushed a gun into the woman’s stomach, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground.

Ramos then proceeded to push the man into the house, but the victim was able to push his way back outside to the driveway.

That was when, police said, Diaz pistol whipped the victim in the head repeatedly, knocking him to the ground. Ramos was captured on surveillance video inside the house, in the bedroom where he went through a nightstand drawer. Outside, Diaz continued to struggle with both victims. He pistol whipped the female victim, hitting her on her head three times until she fell and laid motionless on the ground, according to police.

Diaz again grabbed the man by the arm and pushed him into the house while pressing the gun to his back. Once inside, he demanded the man’s watch and jewelry, and forcefully snatched the victim’s gold Cuban-link chain from around his neck and also took a gold bracelet that the man was wearing, valued at $18,000.

Victims told police that at one point, Diaz pulled the trigger of the gun, but it did not discharge.

Both victims were transported to Hialeah Hospital. The man had multiple lacerations to his head, which required staples and stitches. The second victim suffered an injury to her left eye and two lacerations that required stitches in her left ear and on her forehead.

During the struggle, surveillance video captured Diaz’s right arm sleeve pulled backward exposing a tattoo on the inside of his wrist. At one point, surveillance was able to capture Diaz’s face after a blue bandana being used as a mask slipped.

The entire armed home invasion was caught on the victims’ home surveillance and Ring doorbell camera.

Hialeah robbery detectives located Diaz driving a silver 2016 BMW 740i. As they conducted a stop, police said Diaz refused to get out of the vehicle and, they said, he began to reach for his waistband. He was pulled out the vehicle by robbery detectives. He faces a count of resisting arrest along with a count of robbery/home invasion with a firearm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Ramos was arrested on charges of robbery and home invasion with a firearm, and also aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.