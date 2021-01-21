Billboard off I-95: FBI wants tips about U.S. Capitol violence

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Five days after the siege on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said it received 50,000 tips.

Most of the tips have come from people who have seen participants’ posts on social media about their whereabouts on Jan. 6.

Law enforcement said several social media tips came in with photos and video that tied 3 South Florida men to the mob attack. Investigators said they received tips about Felipe Marquez, a Coral Springs man, after he allegedly posted numerous videos to his Snapchat account.

Marquez is accused of damaging the Washington, D.C. office of a senator from Oregon.

A tip about an Instagram photo showing one man struggling with police at the entrance to the Capitol was what led police to Deerfield Beach where they took Sam Camargo into custody and confiscated boxes of evidence.

And, Gabriel Garcia of Miami, who ran for a state senate seat in Florida, but lost, posted videos of himself on social media platforms while he was both inside and outside of the Capitol during the riot. One one post he wrote, “We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It’s about to get ugly.”

The FBI’s can’t-miss billboard, which hopes to spur people to submit tips, has been put up right off Interstate 95 and Sheridan, a highly trafficked route between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

If you don’t get the information, while driving by, here’s the info.

Anyone who can help identify the people involved can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is continues to seeking digital evidence for its investigation. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.