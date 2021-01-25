Cellphone video from Lighthouse Point crash shows fiery aftermath

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – There’s new cell phone video of the fiery aftermath from a double fatal crash on southbound U.S. 1 that happened Saturday.

Kevin Hartman told Local 10 he tried to save one of the victims who was in an SUV that was rammed from behind by a car traveling at a high rate of speed around 1:30 a.m.

“The passenger compartment on the front vehicle had not gotten completely engulfed yet. I was trying to get the man out. All the doors were locked. All the windows were up,” Hartman said.

Nikki Raymond, whose 34-year-old daughter, Dana, died in the crash, told Local 10: “I couldn’t even imagine her driving that fast. She was always afraid of speed.”

She said maybe it was possible that her daughter had a medical emergency while driving a friend’s car, according to her mother.

“I get a vision and I could be totally wrong that her foot was just stuck on the gas pedal and she was unconscious,” Raymond said, who added that her daughter had been on disability and was dealing with liver issues.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the accident on camera. It shows a white SUV stopped at a red light at the intersection, then soon after, another car driving southbound on U.S. 1 smashes into it. There’s a white flash on the video, which shows a burst of flames upon impact.

Dana and the driver of the other car were both killed in the fiery collision.

“Could she have fallen asleep at the wheel? Could she have had a seizure? I don’t know,” Raymond told Local 10 by telephone Sunday.

Sadly, she’s been down this painful and intolerable road before.

“I buried a son in ’05 at 33-years-old and now I bury my daughter at 34. I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

The name of the victim in the other vehicle has not been released.