2 people killed in fiery Lighthouse Point crash caught on surveillance camera

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning crash that happened in Lighthouse Point.

Surveillance video from a nearby business caught the accident on camera.

It happened at the intersection of Northeast 49th Street and US1.

A white SUV was stopped at the red light when another car smashed into it from behind, causing a burst of flames.

Another angle of surveillance footage catches an unmarked law enforcement vehicle at the scene of the crash soon after the wreck.

It was blocking off an intersection when a car comes into the frame and crashes into it as well.