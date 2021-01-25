Reports: Small plane crashes in ocean near Boynton Beach inlet

Rescue crews are at the scene of a plane crash off Boynton Beach Inlet.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A small plane has reportedly crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about one mile from the Boynton Beach Inlet and a rescue mission is underway to try to locate the aircraft.

Officials said initial reports indicated the plane had crashed and was sinking, however, rescue crews have not been able to locate the plane as of 9:30 Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m., according to TV station WPBF.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter small boat and cutter are in the area conducting a search and rescue mission.

Officials told the Palm Beach TV station that the plane is a Piper 28 and seats four passengers.

It is not known at this time how many people were onboard the aircraft or where the plane had taken off from or what its destination was.

(Assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.)