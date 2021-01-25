Several vehicles involved in major crash in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Several vehicles, including what appeared to be a dump truck, were involved in a major crash Monday afternoon in North Miami Beach.

The crash occurred in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 18th Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier was at the scene and said a man was pinned inside a pickup truck with another car on the other side of it.

Authorities did not immediately confirm what led up to the crash or how many injuries were reported.

