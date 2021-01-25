Thousands of at-risk students return to classrooms in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of public school students in Miami-Dade County are returning to the classroom Monday, as many are still struggling with virtual learning.

According to the school district, close to 170,000 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade received an “F” grade on their first report card.

That’s nearly 9 percent of the entire student population and about 5 points higher than the same time last year.

“We know who’s losing ground, and there are some children who need to return to the school house,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

While speaking to the school board last month, Carvalho said students with working parents who are not able to help with online class tend to suffer more.

That’s why the district sent letters to at-risk students, recommending they return to classroom for Monday’s start of the second semester.

At-risk students in Broward County were asked to return last week.

Data from that district shows a similar trend with almost 11 percent of their student body receiving a failing grade. That’s compared to just 4 percent last year — a 7 percent jump.

Just like in Miami-Dade County, virtual learning also seems to be the issue.

“We see students who were previously high performing students, some of them are struggling under this method,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.