Hialeah couple allegedly making homemade porn arrested after filming 16-year-old, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah couple, who was allegedly creating homemade pornography videos, was arrested and charged with sexually abusing, raping and exploiting a 16-year-old-girl.

Roberto Cuesta, 27, and Julietta Vado, 23, allegedly were creating videos then posting the pornography on their OnlyFans site.

However, investigators said that in April of 2020, Cuesta and Vado took a 16-year-old to the Hotel Runway Inn, Miami Springs, to have sex with her and film it.

The teenager told investigators she was high on narcotics at the time and that Cuesta knew her age when he allegedly raped her.

Investigators said Vado filmed the encounter and then posted a clip to her social media page, promoting that the full video was available on their OnlyFans site.

An investigator from the Department of Children and Families told Vado that the girl was a minor, yet Vado did not remove the video, according to the investigator.

The pair was arrested Thursday.

Investigators said they made full confessions once in custody.

The couple is facing charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, unlawful use of a communications device, creating pornography with a minor, possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Both are being held without bond.