Experts warn of dangers as new, contagious strains of COVID-19 arrive in South Florida

MIAMI – Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic and the virus is mutating into several additional contagious strains.

A team of researchers is now focusing on those new variants to slow the spread in South Florida.

There are 19 Florida counties that have positive cases of the more contagious UK strain of COVID-19, the highest concentration of which can be found in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Researchers are working to track the variants and figure out more about whether or not the vaccine protects you from them.

FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty said the more contagious UK strain is potentially more dangerous.

“Every single variant has its own quirks and problems,” said Dr. Marty. “Hard science data, as well as epidemiological data, suggesting that the UK variant is not just more contagious but also perhaps more severe.”

Researchers at the University of Miami are finding which mutated versions of COVID-19 are in South Florida by looking at the virus from patients at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

How well vaccines end up shielding against the UK strain and other mutations is also part of the research at UM.

Dr. Marty explained testing shows current vaccines do work against the UK variant but there is new concern about other mutations already in the United States that could infect people who have already had COVID-19 in the past.

“The South African variant and the Brazil variant already showing real problems for people who already had Covid,” said Dr. Marty. “Those people are not protected at all against South African variant nine out of ten times.”

Experts recommend that everyone continues taking precautionary measures and get vaccinated when available and possible.