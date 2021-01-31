Waiting to find out about 2nd dose at Hard Rock site?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – People who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Hard Rock Stadium site come away with paperwork telling them when they need to come back for their second shot — but many are confused, wondering if the paper serves as their appointment or if they need to go through the ordeal of trying to set up another one.

The state said that anyone who gets a vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium “will receive a call or email directly from the state approximately two weeks after they receive their first allocation to schedule a time to receive their booster shot.”

At a press conference on Jan. 31, officials had information for those who have missed the call or have not received one. They said they should count 21 days from their first dose and come back to the site for the booster after that time.

However, only those people who received their first dose at the Hard Rock site will be able to get their second shot there.

Those showing up need to bring with them the CDC card that they were given on site, a white card that says which vaccine was administered, along with identification, in order to get the second dose. But officials stressed that it must be no less than 21 days before showing up.

If you’ve received a call, and have an appointment scheduled for a second dose, officials ask that you come to the site on the date and time specified.

MORE INFO about second vaccine appointments.