Broward business tagged with ‘Nazi’ and anti-Trump message on its wall

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Broward County business was cleaning up Monday morning after the words “Nazi” and “Convict Trump” were scribbled on its outside walls.

It happened at the Dr’s Toy Store along SW 30th Avenue in Pembroke Park, which sells medical equipment.

An arrow also pointed at the cardboard cutout of former President Donald Trump that the business has prominently displayed at its entrance.

The business shared surveillance video with Local 10 News that shows a person in what looks to be an oversized hoodie tagging the walls.

The business painted over the words Monday morning, and its owner says it’s clear his company was targeted because of its support for Trump.

“This is what’s going on,” he said. “We supported Trump, so it’s got to be somebody who doesn’t like Trump.”

“There’s a lot of crime in the area,” he added, “and nothing really happens. “It’s on the increase for sure.”